Why BS7 norms may bring diesel SUVs to an end

Diesel engines have long been the preferred choice for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) enthusiasts, off-roaders, and long-distance travelers in India . The fuel's torque-heavy driving character, effortless cruising ability, and long-distance practicality make it a popular option among SUV owners. However, with the introduction of Bharat Stage 7 (BS7) emission norms, diesel's dominance in this segment could be challenged.

Market dynamics Diesel's steady market share Despite the shift toward petrol, CNG, and electric vehicles (EVs), diesel passenger vehicles (PVs) have maintained a steady market share of around 18% for the last three years. This is a significant drop from its peak of 47% in 2012-13. The stability can be attributed to the loyalty of SUV owners who still value torque and highway mileage over fuel type transitions.

Regulatory challenges BS7 compliance costs could impact diesel's dominance The upcoming BS7 emission standards are expected to significantly increase compliance costs for diesel vehicles. This could change the economics of the segment, with industry estimates suggesting price hikes of ₹30,000 to over ₹1 lakh per vehicle. For buyers in the ₹10-20 lakh SUV space, this could be a major turning point.

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Strategic shifts Automakers rethink their diesel strategies The rising costs and regulatory risks have led automakers to rethink their diesel strategies. Mahindra & Mahindra, a major player in the diesel SUV market with models like Scorpio, Thar, and Bolero, is now diversifying its portfolio across technologies. Toyota has seen its diesel mix decline over three years as it focuses more on hybrids. Tata Motors is also expanding into EVs and CNGs at the expense of diesel.

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