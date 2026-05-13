Jaguar's radical electric GT will be called 'Type 01'

Jaguar 's upcoming electric GT will be called 'Type 01.' The name confirmation comes ahead of the car's public debut later this year. The new model marks a major shift in Jaguar's identity as a manufacturer of pure-electric luxury cars. Previously, it was referred to as Type 00 after its predecessor concept or X900, an internal codename.

Naming significance 'Type' prefix connects the car to legendary predecessors The name Type 01 carries three key meanings, Jaguar said. The 'Type' prefix highlights the car's lineage from a series of "legendary predecessors" such as the C-Type racer that won at Le Mans in 1951, and later models like the D-Type, E-Type, and F-Type. These cars were known for their "an engaging drive with deep reserves of power, plus refinement and composure," qualities Jaguar hopes to replicate with its new EV.

EV identity '0' symbolizes zero-emissions powertrain, while '1' denotes new era The '0' in Type 01 symbolizes its zero-emissions powertrain, while the '1' signifies "denotes its status as the first Jaguar of a new era." Camouflaged prototypes of the Type 01 will soon be seen on track for a public demonstration ahead of this weekend's Formula E race in Monaco. However, Jaguar has yet to confirm when and where it will officially unveil this groundbreaking model.

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