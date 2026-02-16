Jeep launches Meridian Track Edition at ₹36 lakh: Check features

Jeep India has launched a new limited-edition variant of its popular Meridian SUV, the Track Edition. The model is priced at ₹35.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x2 version and ₹37.82 lakh for the 4x4 variant (ex-showroom). The Track Edition is based on the Meridian Overland and features some cosmetic enhancements along with a functional cabin update, but no mechanical changes have been made to it.

Design details The SUV gets a sliding function for 2nd-row seats The Track Edition features a 140mm sliding function for second-row seats, enhancing space flexibility based on customer feedback. It also comes with piano black treatment on the grille and exterior elements, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dark espresso grille with neutral gray accents, track edition badging and hood decal. Inside, it sports a dual-tone tupelo upholstery theme with suede inserts and quilted detailing along with dark espresso highlights and piano black trim pieces across the cabin.

Interior features It retains the 2.0-liter MultiJet II diesel engine The interior of the Track Edition comes with Track Edition branding on select surfaces and floor mats. It retains the 2.0-liter MultiJet II diesel engine that churns out 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with two-wheel drive (2WD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) options available. The Selec-Terrain traction management system is also offered as standard.

