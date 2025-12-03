JLR fires design chief behind controversial Jaguar rebranding
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has parted ways with its Chief Creative Officer, Gerry McGovern. The decision comes shortly after the appointment of new CEO PB Balaji. As per Autocar, McGovern was sacked and "escorted out of the office." However, JLR and its parent company Tata Motors have not commented on the matter yet.
Design impact
McGovern's legacy and controversial branding
McGovern, who has been with JLR for over two decades, was instrumental in designing iconic models such as the Evoque, Velar, as well as Defender. He also played a key role in Jaguar's controversial rebranding exercise under the Panthera project. The move had drawn criticism for diluting the brand's heritage.
Team backlash
Internal dissent due to his actions
The Panthera project sparked internal dissent at JLR, with a leaked 2022 letter from 25-30 design team members protesting against outsourcing to Accenture Interactive. They felt this move sidelined their expertise and collaborative culture.
Design journey
Career trajectory and accolades
McGovern joined Land Rover in 2004 as Advanced Design Director, and became Chief Creative Officer in 2020. He was instrumental in shaping the bold Land Rover aesthetics that have become a hallmark of the brand. His innovative work earned him Autocar's Sturmey Award in 2020 for his contributions to innovation and achievement in automotive design.