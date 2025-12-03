JLR fires design chief behind controversial Jaguar rebranding

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has parted ways with its Chief Creative Officer, Gerry McGovern. The decision comes shortly after the appointment of new CEO PB Balaji. As per Autocar, McGovern was sacked and "escorted out of the office." However, JLR and its parent company Tata Motors have not commented on the matter yet.

Design impact McGovern's legacy and controversial branding McGovern, who has been with JLR for over two decades, was instrumental in designing iconic models such as the Evoque, Velar, as well as Defender. He also played a key role in Jaguar's controversial rebranding exercise under the Panthera project. The move had drawn criticism for diluting the brand's heritage.

Team backlash Internal dissent due to his actions The Panthera project sparked internal dissent at JLR, with a leaked 2022 letter from 25-30 design team members protesting against outsourcing to Accenture Interactive. They felt this move sidelined their expertise and collaborative culture.