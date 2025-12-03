LOADING...
JLR fires design chief behind controversial Jaguar rebranding
By Dwaipayan Roy
Dec 03, 2025
01:38 pm
What's the story

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has parted ways with its Chief Creative Officer, Gerry McGovern. The decision comes shortly after the appointment of new CEO PB Balaji. As per Autocar, McGovern was sacked and "escorted out of the office." However, JLR and its parent company Tata Motors have not commented on the matter yet.

Design impact

McGovern's legacy and controversial branding

McGovern, who has been with JLR for over two decades, was instrumental in designing iconic models such as the Evoque, Velar, as well as Defender. He also played a key role in Jaguar's controversial rebranding exercise under the Panthera project. The move had drawn criticism for diluting the brand's heritage.

Team backlash

Internal dissent due to his actions

The Panthera project sparked internal dissent at JLR, with a leaked 2022 letter from 25-30 design team members protesting against outsourcing to Accenture Interactive. They felt this move sidelined their expertise and collaborative culture.

Design journey

Career trajectory and accolades

McGovern joined Land Rover in 2004 as Advanced Design Director, and became Chief Creative Officer in 2020. He was instrumental in shaping the bold Land Rover aesthetics that have become a hallmark of the brand. His innovative work earned him Autocar's Sturmey Award in 2020 for his contributions to innovation and achievement in automotive design.