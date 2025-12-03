VinFast to launch electric MPV VF Limo Green in India
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV maker, is bringing its first electric MPV—the seven-seater VF Limo Green—to India by February 2026.
This marks another step in their plan to launch a new EV every six months, following the recent debut of their VF6 and VF7 SUVs.
Specs at a glance:
The VF Limo Green is roomy, measuring about 4.7 meters long, and packs a 60.13kWh battery for up to 450km range (NEDC).
With a front motor pushing out 201hp and fast charging that gets you from 10% to 70% in just 30 minutes, it's built for convenience.
Interior and pricing:
Inside, you get a modern vibe with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, single-zone climate control, and four airbags for safety.
Expected pricing falls between ₹19.90 lakh and ₹23.90 lakh—pretty competitive for an electric seven-seater aimed at both families and taxi fleets.