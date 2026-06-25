Kawasaki launches new bike in India at ₹2.2L

Power specs

The motorcycle draws power from a 233cc engine

The Kawasaki KLX230 S is powered by a 233cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 19hp at 7,800rpm and peak torque of 19Nm at 6,400rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is tuned for strong low- to mid-range performance for city riding as well as off-roading. The motorcycle has a curb weight of 139kg and a fuel tank capacity of 7.5 liters.