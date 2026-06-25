Kawasaki launches new bike in India at ₹2.2L
What's the story
Kawasaki has launched the MY27 KLX230 S, a dual-sport motorcycle, at ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with an 830mm seat height for better handling and a 233cc engine. It also features revised ergonomics, making it perfect for beginners and shorter riders. Bookings are now open across all dealerships in India.
Enhanced accessibility
The KLX230 S gets an 830mm seat height
The KLX230 S is a more accessible version of Kawasaki's road-legal dual-sport motorcycle. The model has been designed with a lower seat height and revised ergonomics, making off-road riding easier for a wider range of riders. The new model's biggest highlight is its 830mm seat height, which is 50mm lower than the standard KLX230.
Power specs
The motorcycle draws power from a 233cc engine
The Kawasaki KLX230 S is powered by a 233cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 19hp at 7,800rpm and peak torque of 19Nm at 6,400rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is tuned for strong low- to mid-range performance for city riding as well as off-roading. The motorcycle has a curb weight of 139kg and a fuel tank capacity of 7.5 liters.
Safety features
It features telescopic front fork and Uni-Trak rear monoshock
The KLX230 S retains its dual-sport credentials with a telescopic front fork and Kawasaki's Uni-Trak rear monoshock suspension. Braking duties are handled by a 290mm front disk with dual-piston caliper and a 230mm rear disk with single-piston caliper. Kawasaki also offers switchable ABS, allowing riders to disable the system when riding off-road.
Additional features
The bike is equipped with LED lighting
The KLX230 S rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup wrapped in dual-purpose tires. Other features include LED lighting, a digital instrument console, and lightweight handling aimed at both novice and experienced riders. The MY27 Kawasaki KLX230 S is available in two color options: Lime Green and Battle Grey.