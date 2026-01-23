Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a big price drop—now under ₹13 lakh Auto Jan 23, 2026

Kawasaki just dropped the price of its Ninja 1100SX sports tourer to ₹12.99 lakh (down from ₹14.42 lakh).

This deal is only around until January 31, so if you're tempted, check with your local dealer—discounts might look a little different depending on where you go.