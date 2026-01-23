Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a big price drop—now under ₹13 lakh
Auto
Kawasaki just dropped the price of its Ninja 1100SX sports tourer to ₹12.99 lakh (down from ₹14.42 lakh).
This deal is only around until January 31, so if you're tempted, check with your local dealer—discounts might look a little different depending on where you go.
Why the Ninja 1100SX stands out
The Ninja 1100SX packs a punch with its 1,099cc engine, putting out 136hp and plenty of torque for those highway runs.
It's loaded with rider-friendly features like multiple riding modes, traction and cruise control, plus a slick TFT display that connects to your phone.
Its comfy seat and adjustable suspension make it just as ready for long trips as quick city rides.