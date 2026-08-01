Kia India records its highest-ever sales in July
What's the story
Kia has posted its highest-ever July wholesale performance since entering the Indian market. The company dispatched a total of 28,200 units to dealers last month, a growth of 27.4% year-on-year (YoY). In July 2025, Kia had dispatched 22,135 units. The company's cumulative wholesale dispatches from January to July this year stood at an impressive 1,91,949 units, 16.8% higher than the same period last year (1,64,274 units).
Market response
Seltos continues to be a major volume driver
Kia India's growth has been driven by sustained demand for its key models, such as Seltos and Sonet.
The company also saw a positive response to Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV, and MY26 Syros.
The Seltos model has been a major volume driver for Kia India with over 10,000 units sold on average every month since its January launch.
Product impact
Syros EV received positive initial bookings
Kia India also witnessed a strong customer response for its newly launched Syros EV, the second made-in-India mass-market electric SUV.
The model has received positive initial bookings, thanks to features like a claimed range of over 500km and advanced technology offerings.
Atul Sood, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said that the record July performance reflects continued customer confidence in its product portfolio.