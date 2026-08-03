Kia opens bookings for Sorento hybrid SUV in India
What's the story
Kia India has officially teased the all-new Sorento, its first hybrid SUV for the Indian market. The company has also announced that pre-bookings for this highly-anticipated vehicle have now begun. The teaser showcases the SUV's tall silhouette, bold proportions, and signature lighting elements. It features a distinctive two-tier LED lighting setup on its front fascia that is expected to lend it a commanding road presence.
Performance
The SUV has been a global success
The Sorento has been a global success since its launch in 2002, selling over 4.8 million units across 132 countries.
Now in its fourth generation, it remains one of Kia's top three best-selling models worldwide.
The Indian version of the SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine mated with an electric motor for a strong hybrid performance.
An all-wheel-drive system is also likely to be offered on select variants.
Recognition
The SUV has won several international safety awards
The Sorento has won several international safety and quality awards over the years.
Interested customers can now pre-book this all-new model through authorized Kia dealerships or on Kia India's official website.
The company has promised to reveal more information about the SUV's specifications, variant lineup, and pricing as the launch date approaches.