Kia opens bookings for Sorento hybrid SUV in India

The Sorento has been a global success since its launch in 2002, selling over 4.8 million units across 132 countries.

Now in its fourth generation, it remains one of Kia's top three best-selling models worldwide.

The Indian version of the SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine mated with an electric motor for a strong hybrid performance.

An all-wheel-drive system is also likely to be offered on select variants.