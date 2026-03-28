Koenigsegg's Gemera hypercar heads to production after 6 years

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has finally started production of its four-passenger hypercar, the Gemera. The vehicle was first unveiled back in 2020, but has taken six long years to enter the manufacturing phase. The company recently expanded its production line, bringing the Gemera one step closer to its customer delivery dates.

Production update Gemera joins CC850 on the assembly line Koenigsegg took to its Facebook page to announce the start of Gemera production. The company revealed that the new model is now on the assembly line, alongside the CC850. The Sadair Spear will also join these two models in due course. This news is sure to excite Gemera buyers who have been waiting for at least six years for this moment.

Technical specifications A look at the engine The Koenigsegg Gemera is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors, generating an astonishing 2,300hp and 2750Nm of torque. Each rear-mounted electric motor produces 500hp while the front-mounted Dark Matter motor can deliver up to 800hp on its own. The car also features a nine-speed gearbox called the Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission that distributes power to all four wheels.

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