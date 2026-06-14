Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut becomes fastest production car in quarter-mile run
What's the story
Swedish luxury carmaker Koenigsegg has set a new world record for the fastest quarter-mile run by a production car. The feat was achieved by their hypercar, the Jesko Absolut, on Sweden's National Day (June 6). Behind the wheel was factory test driver Markus Lundh, who not only broke the quarter-mile record but also set a new one for half-mile runs.
Speed milestone
Jesko Absolut set 2 world records
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut completed the quarter-mile in an astonishing 8.54 seconds at a speed of 305km/h. This makes it the fastest production hypercar to complete such a distance. The vehicle also set a new half-mile record, completing it in just 12.76 seconds while hitting a top speed of 373km/h. Notably, this was all done on an unprepped surface with software tweaks that Koenigsegg will roll out via over-the-air (OTA) updates.
Engine specs
The hypercar is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine
The record-breaking Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is a rear-wheel drive hypercar powered by a 5.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 1,280hp on standard fuel and up to 1,600hp on E85-blended fuel. The engine is mated to a nine-speed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST). The hypercar can go from zero to 400km/h in just over 25 seconds, showcasing its incredible power and speed capabilities.