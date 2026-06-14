Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut becomes fastest production car in quarter-mile run

Speed milestone

Jesko Absolut set 2 world records

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut completed the quarter-mile in an astonishing 8.54 seconds at a speed of 305km/h. This makes it the fastest production hypercar to complete such a distance. The vehicle also set a new half-mile record, completing it in just 12.76 seconds while hitting a top speed of 373km/h. Notably, this was all done on an unprepped surface with software tweaks that Koenigsegg will roll out via over-the-air (OTA) updates.