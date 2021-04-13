-
Limited-edition KTM 1290 Super Duke RR sports bike sold out
Austrian automaker KTM has announced that the 1290 Super Duke RR sports bike has been sold out within just 48 minutes.
To recall, the premium vehicle was unveiled earlier this month and its production was limited to 500 units globally. It is a lighter and more performance-oriented version of the 1290 Super Duke R.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike rides on Michelin Power Cup 2 tires
KTM 1290 Super Duke RR features an aggressive design with carbon fiber bodywork, a redesigned stepped-up single seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sharp, angular rear section.
It packs reworked LED taillights, the company's adaptive brake light, and rides on wheels wrapped in Michelin Power Cup 2 tires.
The bike has a kerb weight of 180kg, making it 9kg lighter than the standard model.
Information
It runs on a 178hp, 1,301cc engine
The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR draws power from a 1,301cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 177.5hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
For the safety of the rider, the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is equipped with disc brakes, rear-wheel slip, throttle response, launch control, motor slip regulation, and cornering ABS.
Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by fully-adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 Close Cartridge forks on the front and APEX PRO 7746 shock absorbers on the rear end.
Information
KTM 1290 Super Duke RR: Pricing and availability
The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR has been priced at AUD 38,400 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) in Australia. Its production was limited to just 500 units globally, all of which have currently been sold out.