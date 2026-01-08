KTM launches its most affordable track-focused sportbike at ₹1.85L

KTM has launched the all-new RC 160 in India, expanding its RC lineup with a new entry-level, track-focused motorcycle. The model is priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is targeted toward young and aspiring riders looking for an accessible fully-faired sportbike. The new RC 160 will be available across KTM dealerships nationwide, taking on Yamaha's R15 series.

Design details RC 160's design and features The RC 160 sports a fully-faired sport design, inspired by its bigger siblings. It gets a full fairing, an aggressive front fascia, and a committed riding posture with clip-on handlebars. The motorcycle also comes with all-LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and a 13.75-liter fuel tank. Some variants are expected to offer navigation support for added convenience.

Engine specs RC 160's performance and specifications The RC 160 is powered by a high-revving 164.2cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces a maximum power of 18.74hp at 9,500rpm and peak torque of 15.5Nm at 7,500rpm with a redline set at an impressive 10,200rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch for smooth gear transitions during aggressive riding conditions.