KTM names Christof Lischka chief technology and product officer
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KTM just tapped Christof Lischka, a top executive from BMW Motorrad, as its new chief technology and product officer, starting October 1, 2026.
This is KTM's second big hire from BMW lately (after bringing in Stephan Reiff), and Lischka will now steer the technology direction for KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas bikes.
Christof Lischka to aid KTM recovery
Lischka joins as KTM works to steady things under Bajaj's leadership.
With almost 30 years at BMW shaping motorcycle design and strategy, he's expected to help tackle challenges like an overly premium lineup and tough market conditions.
He says he's excited to build bikes that are smarter, faster, and more rider-focused: key moves as KTM looks to bounce back and grow.