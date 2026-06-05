KTM names Christof Lischka chief technology and product officer

Christof Lischka to aid KTM recovery

Lischka joins as KTM works to steady things under Bajaj's leadership.

With almost 30 years at BMW shaping motorcycle design and strategy, he's expected to help tackle challenges like an overly premium lineup and tough market conditions.

He says he's excited to build bikes that are smarter, faster, and more rider-focused: key moves as KTM looks to bounce back and grow.