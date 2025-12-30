Kuhl Racing's GR86 Outroad brings rally vibes to Toyota's coupe
Kuhl Racing will debut the GR86 Outroad, a rally-inspired spin on Toyota's beloved coupe, at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2026.
The Outroad is available in Japan as a full build for ¥4,150,000 ($26,600) or as separate upgrade parts.
Standout features and upgrades
The Outroad gets three inches of extra ground clearance with custom coilovers—plus an optional hydraulic lifter for even more height of an additional 1.5-inch.
It sports fender flares, new bumpers, skid plates, roof rails, and beefier tires for proper adventure looks.
With an optional turbo kit and ECU tune, you can bump power from 228hp up to 290hp.
Pricing at a glance
You can pick up the body kit for ¥1,771,000 ($11,800), wheels for ¥440,000 ($2,800), coilovers at ¥202,400 ($1,400), brakes at ¥603,900 ($4,000), and the turbo kit for ¥1,250,000 ($8,300).
Sales kick off in Japan later in 2026.
How it stacks up against rivals
While cars like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato go north of $250k with similar rally flair (but way bigger price tags), the GR86 Outroad delivers that off-road spirit for under $30k on top of your donor car—making it a much more accessible way to hit the dirt.