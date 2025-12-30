Kuhl Racing's GR86 Outroad brings rally vibes to Toyota's coupe

Kuhl Racing will debut the GR86 Outroad, a rally-inspired spin on Toyota's beloved coupe, at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2026. The Outroad is available in Japan as a full build for ¥4,150,000 ($26,600) or as separate upgrade parts.

Standout features and upgrades The Outroad gets three inches of extra ground clearance with custom coilovers—plus an optional hydraulic lifter for even more height of an additional 1.5-inch.

It sports fender flares, new bumpers, skid plates, roof rails, and beefier tires for proper adventure looks.

With an optional turbo kit and ECU tune, you can bump power from 228hp up to 290hp.

Pricing at a glance You can pick up the body kit for ¥1,771,000 ($11,800), wheels for ¥440,000 ($2,800), coilovers at ¥202,400 ($1,400), brakes at ¥603,900 ($4,000), and the turbo kit for ¥1,250,000 ($8,300).

Sales kick off in Japan later in 2026.