Lamborghini breaks record with 10,747 deliveries in 2025
Lamborghini just hit its best year ever, delivering 10,747 cars worldwide in 2025—even with the economy and global tensions making things tricky.
That's a new all-time high for the brand and a sign their supercars are still on everyone's wish list.
Hybrid supercars lead the charge
The Revuelto V12 plug-in hybrid and Urus SE SUV were major contributors to Lamborghini's sales in 2025.
With their new Temerario V8 hybrid (and with an order bank equivalent to around one year of production), Lamborghini has completed a fully hybrid lineup.
Where people are buying—and what the CEO says
Most Lamborghinis went to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (4,650 cars), but sales were strong in the Americas (3,347) and Asia Pacific too (2,750).
CEO Stephan Winkelmann said he's proud of how Lamborghini keeps thriving even when times are tough.