Lamborghini's homage to Miura will be limited to 60 units

The upcoming Miura homage is likely to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the original Miura, which made its debut at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show . The new model will be based on the Revuelto and will feature design elements similar to those found in previous special editions like Aventador Miura Edition. It could also sport a two-tone paint scheme and other exterior enhancements.

Specs

Vehicle expected to retain same powertrain as Revuelto

The interior of the new Miura homage is likely to get some retro touches, keeping in line with its heritage. As for performance, it is expected to be powered by the same powertrain as the Revuelto without any modifications. This implies a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter, V12 hybrid engine with three electric motors, delivering a combined output of 1,001hp.