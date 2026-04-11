Lamborghini's homage to Miura will be limited to 60 units
What's the story
Lamborghini is reportedly working on a special edition of the Revuelto, a model that will pay tribute to the iconic Miura. The new car is expected to be unveiled at Pebble Beach in August this year. According to The Supercar Blog, production of this limited-edition vehicle will be capped at just 60 units.
Anniversary edition
New model to celebrate original Miura's 60th anniversary
The upcoming Miura homage is likely to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the original Miura, which made its debut at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show. The new model will be based on the Revuelto and will feature design elements similar to those found in previous special editions like Aventador Miura Edition. It could also sport a two-tone paint scheme and other exterior enhancements.
Specs
Vehicle expected to retain same powertrain as Revuelto
The interior of the new Miura homage is likely to get some retro touches, keeping in line with its heritage. As for performance, it is expected to be powered by the same powertrain as the Revuelto without any modifications. This implies a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter, V12 hybrid engine with three electric motors, delivering a combined output of 1,001hp.