Lamborghini says India-EU trade deal won't benefit its business

Lamborghini's Indian lineup includes the Urus SE, Temerario, and Revuelto, which are priced between ₹4.47 crore and ₹8.70 crore (ex-showroom). The company has crossed annual sales of 100 units in India. Despite the trade deal not favoring their business model at present, Winkelmann said he expects stable growth in the market due to rising demand.

Growth strategy

Winkelmann on future growth in India

Winkelmann said future growth will depend on how the Indian market matures. He stressed that Lamborghini is investing in new products and brand development globally. "So we will see how the situation is evolving and we will be ready as soon as the market is," he said. This shows Lamborghini's commitment to adapting its strategy based on changing consumer preferences and market conditions in India.