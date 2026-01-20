Land Moto's District ADV: Lightweight electric motorcycle for city and trails
Land Moto just dropped the District ADV, a 109kg electric bike (Land Moto's product page lists 113kg) that's street-legal but also ready for off-road fun.
It runs on an Enduro EVO drivetrain with a sealed mid-drive motor, cranking out 375 Nm of torque (per Land Moto's spec; some news reports quoted 345 Nm) and hitting top speeds of 60-113km/h (96-112km/h).
Quick specs
You get fully adjustable suspension (7.5" front, 3.93" rear), nine inches of ground clearance, and lightweight X-Spoke tubeless wheels.
The 5.5kWh battery is expected to exceed the District line's current "up to 193km" rating, plus there's regenerative braking to help stretch your range.
Features & pricing
Handy extras include reverse mode, GUST BUSTER Full Fairing, and bright Diode Dynamics lighting.
The standard model starts at $11,200, while the upgraded Ascent Edition is $12,700.
Pre-orders are open now with financing from $215/month.