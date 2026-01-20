Land Moto's District ADV: Lightweight electric motorcycle for city and trails Auto Jan 20, 2026

Land Moto just dropped the District ADV, a 109kg electric bike (Land Moto's product page lists 113kg) that's street-legal but also ready for off-road fun.

It runs on an Enduro EVO drivetrain with a sealed mid-drive motor, cranking out 375 Nm of torque (per Land Moto's spec; some news reports quoted 345 Nm) and hitting top speeds of 60-113km/h (96-112km/h).