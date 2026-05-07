The TZ will go on sale in 2026

Lexus's first 3-row EV debuts with 480km range

By Mudit Dube 02:00 pm May 07, 202602:00 pm

What's the story

Lexus has unveiled its first-ever three-row all-electric SUV, the Lexus TZ. The new TZ will go on sale at the end of 2026 and promises an impressive range of up to 483km. It is built on the TNGA platform and follows the "Driving Lounge" concept. The SUV promises a quiet, spacious cabin with dynamic driving performance. It comes standard with DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system across all trims and offers two lithium-ion battery options: 76.96kWh and 95.82kWh.