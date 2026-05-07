Lexus's first 3-row EV debuts with 480km range
What's the story
Lexus has unveiled its first-ever three-row all-electric SUV, the Lexus TZ. The new TZ will go on sale at the end of 2026 and promises an impressive range of up to 483km. It is built on the TNGA platform and follows the "Driving Lounge" concept. The SUV promises a quiet, spacious cabin with dynamic driving performance. It comes standard with DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system across all trims and offers two lithium-ion battery options: 76.96kWh and 95.82kWh.
Interior design
The TZ's cabin features captain's chairs in the 2nd row
The TZ's three-row cabin is all about passenger comfort. It features captain's chairs in the second row, a panoramic roof with a power sunshade for all three rows, and ventilated seats with power ottomans for front and second-row passengers. The automaker has also stressed on sustainable craftsmanship elements such as Forged Bamboo interior surfaces from Japan's Shikoku Island and bio-based UltraSuede materials.
Tech specs
US model will sport NACS charging port
The TZ gets a host of advanced safety features and a Lexus-first 2-in-1 charging port design that combines AC and DC charging access. The US model will sport the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port. Other EV-focused features include battery preconditioning, EV routing, range mapping, regenerative braking adjustment, and external power supply capabilities.