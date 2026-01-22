LG's new ACs are ready for 2026 (and your summer)

LG just dropped a fresh lineup of ACs that meet the tougher 2026 BEE energy standards, rolling out across India this January. The stricter rules mean some old 5-star models might lose their top rating, but these new ones are built to keep up.

Smarter cooling and real savings These ACs come with handy features like Precool, which uses your phone's location to start cooling before you get home, and Energy Manager+ that learns your habits to save power.

If you switch to a new 5-star model, you could save up to ₹19,000 over 10 years—nice for both your wallet and the planet.

No price hike despite upgrades Even though making these ACs costs more due to higher standards, a recent GST cut from 28% to 18% means LG says it can use the change as a buffer to keep prices steady, though some competitors have indicated they may raise prices for certain models.

LG says their factories are already set for the change, and it says the 2026-compliant models have been available since early January.