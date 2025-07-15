Lucid Motors to launch hands-free highway driving
Lucid Motors is rolling out a software update on July 30 that lets Air sedan owners drive hands-free on select highways—if they have the DreamDrive Pro package.
This upgrade uses a mix of lidar, radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors to boost the car's self-driving skills.
The DreamDrive Pro add-on costs $2,500 and unlocks features like hands-free lane changes.
What is DreamDrive Pro?
DreamDrive Pro is an optional upgrade for Air sedans that adds advanced driver assistance features.
You'll get things like automatic lane changes—but you still need to stay alert and ready to take over at any moment.
The hands-free mode only works on certain divided highways and is available exclusively for those who've purchased the package.
Competing with Ford and GM
With this move, Lucid joins Ford (BlueCruise) and GM (Super Cruise) in offering hands-free driving in the US.
Thanks to its powerful sensor setup, Lucid hopes to stand out in the growing market for smarter, safer highway cruising—making long drives a bit more chill for tech-savvy drivers.