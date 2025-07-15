Rivian collaborates with Google Maps for superior EV navigation
Rivian just rolled out a new navigation system for its electric vehicles, built on Google Maps.
You get real-time traffic, satellite views, and detailed place info—plus smart EV perks like accurate range estimates and charging station reliability scores.
Navigation system for EVs
The system brings dynamic rerouting, better trip planning, and live traffic updates.
It's tailored for EVs with features like range-on-arrival predictions and curated charging stops based on your car's data.
The Rivian app syncs all this to your phone so you can check range or share destinations easily.
What's different?
Rivian blends Google Maps with its own custom EV tools (though voice control isn't here yet).
It stands out by focusing on reliable charging logistics and smarter routes, making road trips a bit less stressful for Rivian drivers.