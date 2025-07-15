Next Article
BMW unleashes nitrous-powered R 1300 R "Titan"
BMW Motorrad just dropped the R 1300 R "Titan," a one-off sprint bike built entirely in-house, and it's all about speed and bold style.
Based on the classic roadster but seriously amped up, the Titan packs a 1,300cc boxer twin engine with nitrous oxide for that extra push.
It's designed to turn heads and tear up drag strips.
No comfort here, just pure speed
Forget comfort—the Titan is stripped down with a custom Wilbers chassis, a stretched swingarm for better grip, and twin Akrapovic exhausts under the seat for an aggressive look and sound.
BMW's message is clear: this bike is about pushing limits and embracing innovation over practicality.