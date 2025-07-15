BMW unleashes nitrous-powered R 1300 R "Titan" Auto Jul 15, 2025

BMW Motorrad just dropped the R 1300 R "Titan," a one-off sprint bike built entirely in-house, and it's all about speed and bold style.

Based on the classic roadster but seriously amped up, the Titan packs a 1,300cc boxer twin engine with nitrous oxide for that extra push.

It's designed to turn heads and tear up drag strips.