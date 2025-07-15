Hyundai announces hybrid reintroduction of i20 N and i30 N
Hyundai's N division just confirmed the return of the i20 N and i30 N, this time as hybrid performance hatchbacks.
Announced by division head Joon Park at the Ioniq 6 N launch, Hyundai says it's sticking with hybrids and gas engines alongside EVs to keep fun cars accessible for driving fans.
Using 1.6-liter Smartstream hybrid engine
Both hatchbacks will use Hyundai's 1.6-liter Smartstream hybrid engine—the same one in the Kona and Santa Fe—replacing the discontinued 2.0-liter turbo that couldn't meet new European emissions rules.
The goal is to deliver sporty performance while staying eco-friendly and complying with regulatory standards.
Want these hybrids to be affordable alternatives to VW GTIs
Park made it clear: Hyundai wants these new hybrids to be wallet-friendly alternatives to expensive GTI rivals, even as small sporty cars get rarer.
The plan is simple—keep driving excitement alive without breaking the bank or breaking future regulations.