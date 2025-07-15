Hyundai announces hybrid reintroduction of i20 N and i30 N Auto Jul 15, 2025

Hyundai's N division just confirmed the return of the i20 N and i30 N, this time as hybrid performance hatchbacks.

Announced by division head Joon Park at the Ioniq 6 N launch, Hyundai says it's sticking with hybrids and gas engines alongside EVs to keep fun cars accessible for driving fans.