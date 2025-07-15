Next Article
Aprilia launches SR 175 scooter in India
Aprilia just dropped its new SR 175 scooter in India, replacing the SR 160.
Priced between ₹1.26 lakh and ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra), the SR 175 stands out with a sportier, bolder design that's sure to catch eyes on the road.
SR 175 gets a TFT display and a new engine
You get two color choices—Matte Prismatic Dark or Glossy Tech White—and a fresh 5.5-inch color TFT display with Bluetooth for notifications, plus LED lights and a USB charging port for your gadgets.
Power comes from a punchy 174.7cc engine making about 13hp and 14Nm of torque, paired with an automatic CVT for easy city rides.
If you're after style and some serious tech in your next scooter, this one's worth checking out at your local Aprilia showroom.