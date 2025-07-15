Next Article
Tesla partners with ACKO for Model Y insurance in India
Tesla has officially landed in India, opening its first showroom in Mumbai and rolling out the Model Y SUV.
Starting at ₹60 lakh, the Model Y comes in two variants: the RWD (500km range) and RWD LR (622km range), both topping out at 201km/h.
Deliveries kick off later this year—RWD in Q3 and RWD LR in Q4.
Tata, Mahindra, BMW, and Volvo are Tesla's rivals
To make things smoother for buyers, Tesla has teamed up with ACKO for car insurance, aiming to shake up how auto insurance works here.
The Model Y faces some tough competition from local favorites like Mahindra and Tata Motors, as well as global brands like BMW and Volvo—but bookings are already open if you want to get ahead of the crowd.