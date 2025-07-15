Tesla debuts in India with $70,000 Model Y
Tesla just landed in India, opening its very first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
The spotlight is on the Model Y, but with a hefty price tag of about $70,000 thanks to high import tariffs.
This launch comes as Tesla looks for fresh markets outside China and the US, where sales have slowed down.
Tesla's betting big on Indian market
Tesla is aiming straight for India's luxury car crowd—think BMW and Mercedes drivers—with plans to open another showroom in New Delhi by July 2025.
EVs are still pretty rare here (less than 5% adoption), but Tesla's betting big: hiring locally and setting up warehouses.
Orders for the Model Y open later this month, with deliveries starting August.
All of this is happening while US-India trade talks could shake up those steep car taxes—a big deal for Elon Musk and his team.