Tesla prepares to launch showroom in Delhi's Aerocity
Tesla is opening a new 4,000 sq. ft. showroom in Delhi's Aerocity later this month, right by the airport and surrounded by luxury hotels and offices.
This follows their Mumbai launch, as Tesla continues to make moves in India's premium EV scene.
Tesla is also setting up supercharger network across Delhi
To back up its cars, Tesla is rolling out superchargers across metro hotspots like Aerocity, Saket, Noida, and Gurugram—and building out infrastructure in Mumbai and Bengaluru too.
The company is also hiring for customer experience and business roles to make sure Indian buyers get a smooth ride from day one.