Kia Carens Clavis EV debuts at ₹17.99 lakh

Compelling features and solid range

You get two battery choices (42kWh for 404km, or 51.4kWh for 490km) and a punchy 171hp motor that does 0-100km/h in just 8.4 seconds.

The design feels modern with aero wheels and EV-specific touches, while inside there are twin 12.3-inch screens, wireless connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, and level 2 ADAS safety tech—making it stand out against rivals like the BYD eMax 7.