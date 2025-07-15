Next Article
Tesla's India debut: Superchargers before car deliveries
Tesla just made its official debut in India, opening its first showroom at Mumbai's Maker Maxity Mall.
The company also introduced its latest V4 Superchargers and announced that the Model Y will be their first car here, starting at ₹60 lakh (about $69,765).
Tesla's charging infrastructure in India
The Model Y will be up for registration in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurgaon.
To make charging easier, Tesla is rolling out four Supercharger stations in Delhi and 16 destination chargers across the country.
This big move comes after recent government policy changes that make it easier for global EV brands to set up shop in India.