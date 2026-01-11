Lucknow unveils zero-tolerance traffic plan to ease congestion

The Lucknow administration and police have unveiled a comprehensive, multi-agency roadmap aimed at easing congestion and improving urban mobility, with zero-tolerance enforcement at road intersections as a central focus. The plan, which was announced at a high-level coordination meeting, aims to decongest the city and improve urban mobility. It includes strict enforcement of no-parking zones within 50 meters of major intersections and a complete ban on passenger pick-up and drop-off by e-rickshaws, autos, tempos, and busses at crossings.

Meeting details High-level meeting and enforcement push The strategy was announced during a meeting at the Lucknow Smart City auditorium, co-chaired by the police commissioner and divisional commissioner. Senior officials from various departments including district administration, traffic police, LDA, LMC, PWD, NHAI, transport department, and Lucknow Metro were present. Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Lucknow said 18,000 vehicle registrations have already been suspended for violating traffic rules five or more times and failing to clear pending fines.

Offender crackdown Strict action against habitual offenders The authorities have warned that habitual offenders will face strict action, including registration suspension and prosecution. Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has directed all departments to ensure timely implementation of these decisions and submit fortnightly progress reports. He stressed that traffic management is a top governance priority and any laxity will invite accountability.

Operational changes Measures to tackle bus operations and parking To tackle congestion caused by erratic bus operations, UPSRTC and the transport department have been directed to regulate bus movement, remove unauthorized stoppages, and reorganize bus stands if required. For highly congested areas, officials have ordered full utilization of existing multi-level parking facilities. The strategy also emphasizes creating no-parking and no-vending zones near major intersections.