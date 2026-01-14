Not Delhi, but Maharashtra is India's top electric bus market

Maharashtra has dethroned Delhi as the largest market for electric buses in India. The state witnessed a whopping 60% jump in e-bus sales in 2025, according to data from the Indian government's Vahan portal. Maharashtra sold 1,442 e-buses last year, surpassing Delhi's sales of 1,382 units. This growth is part of a larger trend across India where e-bus sales have increased to around 4,400 units in 2025 from just over 3,600 units the previous year.

Sales spike Tamil Nadu's remarkable e-bus sales surge Tamil Nadu witnessed an extraordinary jump in e-bus sales, from five units in 2024 to nearly 400 units in 2025. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Karnataka saw a sharp decline in their e-bus sales. Karnataka sold only 445 e-buses last year, down from over 800 the previous year. Similarly, Gujarat's sales plummeted to just 116 units last year from the previous year's 329 units.

Policy impact Government initiatives boost e-bus sales The central government's push for electric buses through massive clean mobility programs has been credited with the increase in e-bus sales. These include the ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme and the ₹25,938 crore PLI-Auto scheme. Amit Bhatt, India Managing Director of the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), said these schemes have reduced upfront costs and improved financial viability of electric buses for public transport undertakings.

