Mahindra drops tricolor-themed Yuvo Tech+ 585 DI tractor for Republic Day

This special edition packs a robust four-cylinder ELS engine (2980cc) delivering 49hp and 215Nm torque. You also get features like full constant mesh transmission, dual clutch, power steering, oil-immersed brakes, and it can lift up to 2000kg—so it's ready for serious farm work.

Is it worth checking out?

You get all the core features of the regular model plus exclusive styling and accessories.

There's also a solid six-year/6000-hour warranty for peace of mind.

If you want something reliable that stands out in the field (literally), these will be available at select Mahindra Tractors dealerships across India from January 26.