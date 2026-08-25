Mahindra launches BLAZO i-TRK with 320hp 7.2L mPOWER, AI iFuelSmart
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Mahindra just rolled out the BLAZO i-TRK, a heavy-duty truck that's aiming to shake up the roads.
It packs a 7.2-liter mPOWER engine (320hp, 1,100 Nm of torque), but what really stands out is its AI-powered iFuelSmart mode:
This tech helps the truck automatically pick the most efficient way to drive, promising up to 10% better fuel efficiency.
Mahindra says iFuelSmart could save ₹15L
The smart system constantly checks things like road slopes and how much you're hauling to save on fuel (Mahindra says this could mean up to ₹15 lakh more in your pocket over 5 years).
At launch, Mahindra Truck and Bus president Vinod Sahay highlighted how tech like this is changing India's freight scene and called the BLAZO i-TRK a big step toward making trucking more efficient and future-ready.