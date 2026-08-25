Mahindra launches BLAZO i-TRK with 320hp 7.2L mPOWER, AI iFuelSmart

Mahindra just rolled out the BLAZO i-TRK, a heavy-duty truck that's aiming to shake up the roads.

It packs a 7.2-liter mPOWER engine (320hp, 1,100 Nm of torque), but what really stands out is its AI-powered iFuelSmart mode:

This tech helps the truck automatically pick the most efficient way to drive, promising up to 10% better fuel efficiency.