Mahindra & Mahindra posts 19.23% September production rise to 122,000
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) just had a strong September: production rose 19.23% to 122,000 vehicles, thanks to more people wanting their SUVs and electric cars.
Sales were up too, showing that M&M's latest models are definitely catching attention.
M&M exports 9.24% shares 1.48% higher
Exports grew by 9.24%, and investors seemed happy as M&M shares closed 1.48% higher.
Looking ahead, the company expects steady growth for SUVs and light commercial vehicles.
As Executive Director and CEO of the company's Auto and Farm sectors, Rajesh Jejurikar put it, they're keeping a close watch on how things play out during the festive season, especially after last year's big numbers and changing weather patterns.