Mahindra reveals name of its next flagship SUV in India

Model evolution

A blend of legacy and innovation

The XUV 7XO is said to combine the best of the XUV700 with a new design, advanced technology, enhanced comfort, and improved performance. "Crafted to inspire and engineered to excite," Mahindra said in a press release. "It delivers an SUV that's not just evolved, but truly extraordinary." The company also stated that the vehicle is "designed to reinforce Mahindra's leadership in the premium SUV space."