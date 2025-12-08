Mahindra reveals name of its next flagship SUV in India
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra, India's leading SUV manufacturer, has revealed the name of its upcoming flagship SUV, the XUV 7XO. The new model will replace the highly popular XUV700, which has garnered over 300,000 owners in just four years. The company has announced that the world premiere of this next-generation vehicle is scheduled for January 5, 2026.
Model evolution
A blend of legacy and innovation
The XUV 7XO is said to combine the best of the XUV700 with a new design, advanced technology, enhanced comfort, and improved performance. "Crafted to inspire and engineered to excite," Mahindra said in a press release. "It delivers an SUV that's not just evolved, but truly extraordinary." The company also stated that the vehicle is "designed to reinforce Mahindra's leadership in the premium SUV space."
Trademark filing
Mahindra's trademark application hints at future plans
Mahindra has filed a trademark application for the 'XUV 7XO' name, marking a departure from the current XUV700 moniker. This move is similar to its previous decision to rebrand the XUV300 as XUV 3XO. The company has also applied for trademarks for 'XUV 1XO' and 'XUV 5XO,' indicating that more SUVs could be launched with an 'XO' suffix in the future.