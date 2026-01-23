Mahindra Thar gets pricier: ₹20,000 hike across most variants Auto Jan 23, 2026

Mahindra is bumping up the Thar's price by ₹20,000 for almost every variant, taking effect immediately (January 2026).

The only one untouched is the base AX 2WD, which stays at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-spec LXT Diesel 4WD AT now sits at ₹17.19 lakh.