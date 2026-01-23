Mahindra Thar gets pricier: ₹20,000 hike across most variants
Auto
Mahindra is bumping up the Thar's price by ₹20,000 for almost every variant, taking effect immediately (January 2026).
The only one untouched is the base AX 2WD, which stays at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The top-spec LXT Diesel 4WD AT now sits at ₹17.19 lakh.
What you get under the hood
The Thar comes in AX and LX trims with both 2WD and 4WD options, plus manual or automatic gearboxes.
Engine choices include a 1.5L diesel (manual), a punchy 2.0L turbo-petrol, and a 2.2L diesel—so there's something for road-trippers and city drivers alike.
Why the price jump?
The hike is likely reflecting rising input and manufacturing costs—no new features or upgrades this time.
Still, keeping that base model under ₹10 lakh means it stays within reach if you're eyeing an entry-level off-roader vibe.