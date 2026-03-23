Carmakers reconsider EV plans as demand for petrol cars surges

The global shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) is witnessing a slowdown. Major automakers, including Honda, Mercedes-Benz , Ford, Stellantis, and Volvo, have recently revised their targets. The changes come as demand for petrol and hybrid vehicles outstrips expectations. Even luxury brands like Rolls-Royce are rethinking their timelines for going fully electric.

Market shift Luxury brands push back fully electric timelines The slowdown in the transition to electric vehicles is especially evident in the luxury segment. Brands such as Bentley, Porsche, Audi, and Lotus have all revised their plans to become fully electric within a decade. Lamborghini has even scrapped its plan for a fully electric model by 2030, opting for a hybrid version instead.

Influencing factors Emotional factors and customer preferences at play The shift in automakers' plans is also due to customer preferences. Many buyers, especially in the luxury segment, still associate a car's appeal with the feel and sound of a traditional engine. This emotional factor is proving harder to replace than expected. Additionally, changing government policies are also influencing this transition.

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Policy changes Changes in government policies influencing the transition In the US, recent moves have reduced support for electric vehicles, including tax incentives and charging infrastructure spending. Emission targets have also been relaxed. Europe is following suit by easing some of its earlier climate targets. These changes are making the shift to electric less financially straightforward than it once seemed for automakers.

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