Manthey reveals 2 Porsche race cars to mark 30 years
To mark 30 years, Porsche-backed motorsport specialist Manthey just revealed two special-edition race cars: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30 and the 911 GT3 Cup MR 30.
Both debuted at the DTM season finale in Hockenheim, and this launch lines up with Porsche boosting its ownership of Manthey to 67% this week.
MR 30 orders close October 30
The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30 packs a lightweight carbon-fiber build and a punchy 493-horsepower engine, while the even more powerful 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 comes with a massive 552-horsepower engine and extra aerodynamic upgrades.
Only 15 of each will be made: orders close October 30, with deliveries starting November for the Cayman and early next year for the GT3.
These are built for racing fans who love rare finds and serious performance.