Manthey reveals 2 Porsche race cars to mark 30 years

To mark 30 years, Porsche-backed motorsport specialist Manthey just revealed two special-edition race cars: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30 and the 911 GT3 Cup MR 30.

Both debuted at the DTM season finale in Hockenheim, and this launch lines up with Porsche boosting its ownership of Manthey to 67% this week.