Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at 6.7L: Check what's new
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted 2026 Baleno, just in time for the festive season. The updated hatchback comes with improved fuel efficiency and safety features. It is available in four broad trim levels and seven color options: Enigmatic Teal (NEW), Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Bluish Black.
Pricing details
What about the pricing?
The facelifted 2026 Baleno starts at ₹6.70 lakh for the base Sigma variant (ex-showroom). The top-spec Alpha variant is priced at up to ₹9.92 lakh. The CNG version of the hatchback starts at ₹8.44 lakh.
The updated model replaces the old CVT with a new AMT and adds rear AC vents, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD infotainment screen with Arkamys-tuned Surround Sense audio system.
Engine details
The hatchback promises an impressive mileage of up to 30.6km
The facelifted Baleno is powered by a 1.2-liter Dualjet petrol engine, which delivers a mileage of 22.35km/l for the manual transmission model and 22.94km/l for the automatic version.
The CNG model's output is rated at 76hp and torque at 98.5Nm with fuel efficiency pegged at an impressive 30.61km/kg.
The hatchback also offers a spacious boot space of up to 318-liter and ground clearance of up to 170mm for a better driving experience on Indian roads.
Design elements
It retains its bulbous body measuring 3,990mm in length
The facelifted Baleno retains its bulbous body, measuring 3,990mm in length and 1,745mm in width.
It gets 16-inch alloy wheels with a wheelbase of 2,520mm.
The exterior design has been tweaked slightly with a shark fin antenna and chrome insert on the front fender.
Chrome door handles and LED indicators on ORVMs remain unchanged from previous models.
Safety upgrades
It is equipped with Level 2 ADAS
The facelifted Baleno comes with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.
It also gets a 360-degree camera for better maneuverability in tight spots.
The new model is equipped with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for added safety on the road.