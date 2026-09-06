Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at 6.7L: Check what's new

The facelifted 2026 Baleno starts at ₹6.70 lakh for the base Sigma variant (ex-showroom). The top-spec Alpha variant is priced at up to ₹9.92 lakh. The CNG version of the hatchback starts at ₹8.44 lakh.

The updated model replaces the old CVT with a new AMT and adds rear AC vents, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD infotainment screen with Arkamys-tuned Surround Sense audio system.