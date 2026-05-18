Maruti begins production at second Kharkhoda plant

Maruti Suzuki has commenced commercial production at its second plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The new facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units. With this addition, the company's total production capacity across all its plants has now increased to a whopping 26.5 lakh units per year.

Expansion details Combined capacity of 5 lakh units annually at Kharkhoda The new plant adds to the first Kharkhoda plant, which started commercial production in February 2025 with the same annual capacity of 2.5 lakh units. Together, these two facilities give the Kharkhoda site a combined production capacity of five lakh units annually. The expansion is part of Maruti Suzuki's strategy to bolster its manufacturing capabilities across four key locations in India.

Capacity distribution Maruti Suzuki's production capacity across 4 plants Maruti Suzuki's production capacity is distributed across four manufacturing plants in India. The Gurugram plant has a capacity of five lakh units per year, while the Manesar facility can produce nine lakh units annually. Hansalpur in Gujarat has a capacity of 7.5 lakh units, and now Kharkhoda also matches this with its own five lakh unit annual output.

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