Maruti Suzuki expands biogas under ₹925 cr green roadmap
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Maruti Suzuki is taking bigger steps toward sustainability by ramping up biogas production at its Manesar plant, from 0.2 to 0.7 tons per day.
This upgrade means the plant can now generate enough clean energy to cut out 664 tons of CO2 emissions every year, just from using food waste, Napier grass, and paddy straw.
Kharkhoda to get 10 tpd biogas
Next up, Maruti's Kharkhoda facility will get a much larger 10 tons per day biogas plant by fiscal year 2026-27, expected to slash emissions by nearly 9,500 tons annually and cover one-fifth of the site's gas needs.
These moves are part of a ₹925 crore green roadmap that also aims for major solar energy upgrades by fiscal year 2030-31, showing Maruti's commitment to cleaner manufacturing and a smaller carbon footprint.