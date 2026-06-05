Maruti Suzuki expands biogas under ₹925 cr green roadmap

Kharkhoda to get 10 tpd biogas

Next up, Maruti's Kharkhoda facility will get a much larger 10 tons per day biogas plant by fiscal year 2026-27, expected to slash emissions by nearly 9,500 tons annually and cover one-fifth of the site's gas needs.

These moves are part of a ₹925 crore green roadmap that also aims for major solar energy upgrades by fiscal year 2030-31, showing Maruti's commitment to cleaner manufacturing and a smaller carbon footprint.