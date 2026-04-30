Maruti Suzuki posts record FY26 sales, sells over 2.4 million cars
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Maruti Suzuki just wrapped up a record-breaking year, selling over 2.4 million cars in fiscal 2026, up from last year's numbers.
Their net sales crossed ₹50,000 crore in the last quarter alone.
Most of these cars were sold in India (nearly 2 million), but exports also saw a solid boost with almost 450,000 units shipped abroad.
Maruti Suzuki full-year net sales +20%
For the full year, Maruti's net sales jumped by 20%, and profits edged slightly higher.
In Q4 specifically, they posted their highest-ever quarterly sales, but here's the twist: while operating profit shot up by 30%, net profit actually dipped by about 7% compared to last year.
So, even with big wins on paper, there are still some challenges under the hood!