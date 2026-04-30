Maruti Suzuki posts record FY26 sales, sells over 2.4 million cars

Maruti Suzuki full-year net sales +20%

For the full year, Maruti's net sales jumped by 20%, and profits edged slightly higher.

In Q4 specifically, they posted their highest-ever quarterly sales, but here's the twist: while operating profit shot up by 30%, net profit actually dipped by about 7% compared to last year.

So, even with big wins on paper, there are still some challenges under the hood!