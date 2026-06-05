Maruti Suzuki returns to India's top with 43.1% wholesale share
Auto
Maruti Suzuki is back on top as India's leading carmaker, hitting a 43.1% wholesale market share in May 2026, up by over four percentage points from last year.
Retail numbers are up too, with Maruti now holding nearly 43% of the market.
Maruti expands capacity to meet demand
What's driving this surge? Huge demand for budget-friendly small cars like the Alto and S-Presso, whose sales more than doubled last month, plus a big jump in SUV sales, up 44%.
To keep up, Maruti has expanded production, adding new lines and boosting capacity at its plants, which means its cars are flying off lots faster than ever.