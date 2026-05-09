Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new cars, including 7-seater SUV
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is gearing up to expand its product line-up with at least three new launches in FY27. The upcoming models include a refreshed version of the popular Brezza compact SUV and an updated version of the entry-level WagonR hatchback. A brand new seven-seater SUV is also on the cards for this year.
Model update
Brezza will get major exterior and interior updates
The Brezza, one of India's best-selling SUVs and a key contributor to Maruti Suzuki's SUV sales, will get major exterior and interior updates. The compact SUV segment is slightly behind its rivals in terms of features, so we expect Maruti Suzuki to equip the new model with more advanced features. These could include a new front fascia with LED headlights and grille, as well as rear tweaks such as new LED taillights.
Cabin features
These engine options are expected
The interior of the new Brezza is expected to get a revamped dashboard and updated screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster. Features like front ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof are also likely to be included. The current model runs on a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine with MT, AT options, and a CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki might introduce a turbo petrol engine and an underbody CNG tank in the new Brezza model.
Model endurance
WagonR will come with design and feature upgrades
Despite the entry-level cars facing challenges as buyers increasingly prefer SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has managed to hold its ground. The new model is likely to come with major design, feature, and specification upgrades. However, no changes are expected on the car's platform. The current model offers two naturally-aspirated petrol engine options - 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter units.
Upcoming launch
New 3-row SUV will take on Hyundai, Mahindra models
The new seven-seater SUV will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's portfolio as its flagship model. It is expected to share platform and powertrains with the Grand Vitara and Victoris models. The feature-loaded model will compete against popular rivals such as the Hyundai Alcazar and the Mahindra Scorpio N in the market.