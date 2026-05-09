Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new cars, including 7-seater SUV

Maruti Suzuki , India's largest carmaker, is gearing up to expand its product line-up with at least three new launches in FY27. The upcoming models include a refreshed version of the popular Brezza compact SUV and an updated version of the entry-level WagonR hatchback. A brand new seven-seater SUV is also on the cards for this year.

Model update Brezza will get major exterior and interior updates The Brezza, one of India's best-selling SUVs and a key contributor to Maruti Suzuki's SUV sales, will get major exterior and interior updates. The compact SUV segment is slightly behind its rivals in terms of features, so we expect Maruti Suzuki to equip the new model with more advanced features. These could include a new front fascia with LED headlights and grille, as well as rear tweaks such as new LED taillights.

Cabin features These engine options are expected The interior of the new Brezza is expected to get a revamped dashboard and updated screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster. Features like front ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof are also likely to be included. The current model runs on a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine with MT, AT options, and a CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki might introduce a turbo petrol engine and an underbody CNG tank in the new Brezza model.

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Model endurance WagonR will come with design and feature upgrades Despite the entry-level cars facing challenges as buyers increasingly prefer SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has managed to hold its ground. The new model is likely to come with major design, feature, and specification upgrades. However, no changes are expected on the car's platform. The current model offers two naturally-aspirated petrol engine options - 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter units.

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