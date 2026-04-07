Over 75,500 units of Maruti Suzuki Victoris sold in India

Maruti Suzuki 's mid-size SUV, the Victoris, has made a strong impact in India's highly competitive passenger vehicle (PV) market. Since its launch in September 2025, the vehicle has sold a total of 75,590 units over seven months. The sales peaked at an impressive 15,240 units in January this year. The Victoris debuted with a strong start by selling 4,261 units in its first month.

Sales trajectory A look at the sales The sales of the Victoris saw a major jump in October 2025, with 13,496 units sold. The demand remained high in November (12,300 units) before dipping seasonally in December (6,210 units). However, January 2026 witnessed a surge with the SUV recording its highest monthly sales at 15,240 units. This was followed by slight moderation to 13,021 units in February, and further to 11,062 units in March.

Market competition Victoris competes with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos With an average monthly run rate of more than 10,000 units since October, the Victoris has established itself as a major player in the mid-size SUV space. It competes with popular models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, as well as niche players such as Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. The model is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option.

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Product details What about pricing and features? The Victoris is still offered at its launch price, which ranges from ₹10.49 lakh to ₹19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is known for its tech and safety facilities, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless smartphone connectivity, over-the-air updates, and integrated voice assistance. It also gets a premium eight-speaker sound system, 64-color ambient lighting, ventilated seats, and a hands-free powered tailgate.

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