Maruti to export eVitara, Hero launches GlamourX: Auto news recap
Big week for India's auto scene! Maruti Suzuki just started making its first electric SUV, the eVitara, at its Gujarat plant—and it's set to ship out to over 100 countries.
Also turning heads: Aston Martin rolled out its powerful new DBX 707 SUV in India, while Hero MotoCorp launched the GlamourX 125 motorcycle packed with cool tech like cruise control and ride-by-wire.
Highlights of the week
Maruti's eVitara marks a major move for Indian-made EVs on the global stage.
The DBX 707 brings serious luxury vibes with high-end features, showing how premium cars are gaining ground here.
On two wheels, Hero's GlamourX 125 is all about smart commuting tech.
And if you're into retro style with modern performance, Triumph also dropped the Thruxton 400 cafe racer—proving there's something new for every kind of rider right now.