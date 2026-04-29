McLaren to unveil MCL-HY May 4, targets Le Mans 2027 Auto Apr 29, 2026

McLaren is rolling out its latest race car, the MCL-HY, on May 4, 2026. This new machine will hit the track at the World Endurance Championship and is set to compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

There's also a special track-only version called the MCL-HY GTR coming out alongside it, but only for a select few customers.