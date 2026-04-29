McLaren to unveil MCL-HY May 4, targets Le Mans 2027
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McLaren is rolling out its latest race car, the MCL-HY, on May 4, 2026. This new machine will hit the track at the World Endurance Championship and is set to compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.
There's also a special track-only version called the MCL-HY GTR coming out alongside it, but only for a select few customers.
MCL-HY uses Autotecnica V6, Dallara chassis
The MCL-HY rocks a fresh design with updated lights and a rounded front, built by McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive together.
It packs a twin-turbo V6 engine from Autotecnica Motori on a Dallara chassis, classic McLaren performance vibes.
More details about both cars are dropping at their big reveal next May, which also marks nearly a decade since McLaren's last GTR model.