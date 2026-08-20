Meet Genesis GV90, Hyundai's most luxurious SUV yet

The Genesis GV90 is the largest vehicle from the brand since it entered the US market a decade ago.

It will take on competitors such as Cadillac Vistiq and Escalade IQ, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Rivian R1S in the large SUV segment.

Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz said, "Today marks a landmark arrival for Genesis and for the future of luxury mobility." He added that "GV90 opens a new chapter for Genesis" with its innovative design and commitment to excellence.