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Home / News / Auto News / Meet Genesis GV90, Hyundai's most luxurious SUV yet
Meet Genesis GV90, Hyundai's most luxurious SUV yet
It will go on sale next year

Meet Genesis GV90, Hyundai's most luxurious SUV yet

By Mudit Dube
Aug 20, 2026
12:22 pm
What's the story

Hyundai has unveiled its latest luxury flagship vehicle, the Genesis GV90. The all-electric SUV comes with space for up to seven passengers. The new model marks a major expansion in the luxury brand's US lineup, which now includes seven vehicles. It will be produced at a new Hyundai plant in Ulsan, South Korea and is expected to go on sale in the US early next year.

Brand evolution

GV90 takes on Cadillac Vistiq and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Genesis GV90 is the largest vehicle from the brand since it entered the US market a decade ago.

It will take on competitors such as Cadillac Vistiq and Escalade IQ, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Rivian R1S in the large SUV segment.

Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz said, "Today marks a landmark arrival for Genesis and for the future of luxury mobility." He added that "GV90 opens a new chapter for Genesis" with its innovative design and commitment to excellence.

Vehicle specifications

GV90 will be available with coach doors

The Genesis GV90 will be available in two variants: the GV90 Neolun with coach doors that open from the middle, and standard trims with regular swing doors.

A special "First Edition" model will also be offered with unique badging and premium materials.

Despite the absence of a middle pillar in the Neolun variant, Genesis has assured that safety remains paramount as it has engineered a new structure to ensure high safety standards.

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Powertrain details

Genesis estimates EV range of roughly 499km

The Genesis GV90 comes with a new high-performance electric motor system that delivers 660hp/800Nm and 499km range on a single charge.

The design of the vehicle, which features a dual light across its width that meets at a point in the middle, was first previewed as a concept vehicle by the brand in 2024.

Inside, it has heated floors, 12 airbags including a roof-mounted one, plush leather seats, a refrigerator, and a 23.6-inch OLED display, among other things.

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