Meet Genesis GV90, Hyundai's most luxurious SUV yet
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled its latest luxury flagship vehicle, the Genesis GV90. The all-electric SUV comes with space for up to seven passengers. The new model marks a major expansion in the luxury brand's US lineup, which now includes seven vehicles. It will be produced at a new Hyundai plant in Ulsan, South Korea and is expected to go on sale in the US early next year.
Brand evolution
GV90 takes on Cadillac Vistiq and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
The Genesis GV90 is the largest vehicle from the brand since it entered the US market a decade ago.
It will take on competitors such as Cadillac Vistiq and Escalade IQ, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Rivian R1S in the large SUV segment.
Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz said, "Today marks a landmark arrival for Genesis and for the future of luxury mobility." He added that "GV90 opens a new chapter for Genesis" with its innovative design and commitment to excellence.
Vehicle specifications
GV90 will be available with coach doors
The Genesis GV90 will be available in two variants: the GV90 Neolun with coach doors that open from the middle, and standard trims with regular swing doors.
A special "First Edition" model will also be offered with unique badging and premium materials.
Despite the absence of a middle pillar in the Neolun variant, Genesis has assured that safety remains paramount as it has engineered a new structure to ensure high safety standards.
Powertrain details
Genesis estimates EV range of roughly 499km
The Genesis GV90 comes with a new high-performance electric motor system that delivers 660hp/800Nm and 499km range on a single charge.
The design of the vehicle, which features a dual light across its width that meets at a point in the middle, was first previewed as a concept vehicle by the brand in 2024.
Inside, it has heated floors, 12 airbags including a roof-mounted one, plush leather seats, a refrigerator, and a 23.6-inch OLED display, among other things.